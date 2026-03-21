Karnataka Officer Accuses Senior of Harassment Before Suicide

A social welfare officer's tragic suicide in Karnataka has triggered a police investigation into allegations of workplace harassment against a senior colleague, raising concerns about accountability and support for employees.

Key Points A social welfare officer in Tumakuru, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide, citing harassment by a senior colleague.

The officer, Mallikarjun, recorded a selfie video accusing Joint Director Krishnappa of driving him to take his own life.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the Joint Director based on the video and family complaint.

The Joint Director had reportedly initiated an inquiry against the officer shortly before his death, potentially affecting his pension.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged workplace harassment and the officer's suicide.

A social welfare department officer allegedly died by suicide at his office in this district after accusing his senior colleague of harassment, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the social welfare department office in Pavagada town on Friday, they added.

Before taking the extreme step, the taluk-level officer of the department recorded a selfie video on his mobile phone, alleging that he was driven to the decision due to the harassment by Joint Director Krishnappa.

Mallikarjun was a native of Gundarlahalli in Pavagada, they said.

In the video, he also said that his mother, wife and children had taken good care of him. He claimed that God and the law would punish his senior colleague for his actions.

Based on a complaint filed by Mallikarjun's family and the selfie video, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Joint Director, and the matter is under investigation, a senior police officer said.

Investigation into Harassment Claims

Citing preliminary findings, the officer said the Joint Director had recently initiated an inquiry against the deceased, who was due to retire in just 10 days. It could have affected his pension and other work-related matters.