Why an Andhra Pradesh Police Officer Took His Own Life

An Andhra Pradesh police officer tragically died by suicide, highlighting the devastating impact of financial struggles and family issues on mental health.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points An ASI from Patamata Police Station in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in Pedapulipaka.

The police officer, Gopi, was reportedly facing financial difficulties and family-related issues.

Gopi was also suffering from blood cancer, which may have contributed to his distress.

Police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS Act (unnatural death) and are awaiting a postmortem report.

An ASI from Patamata Police Station, allegedly facing financial issues, died by suicide at Pedapulipaka, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to police, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopi had health issues and was suffering from blood cancer.

"He (Gopi) consumed poison on Tuesday night and died at Pedapulipaka village amid financial issues," the official told PTI.

Police are awaiting a postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that further details would emerge after the inquiry.

The official further noted that the deceased had a second wife and was facing family-related issues, including financial problems and alleged harassment.

Police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS Act (unnatural death).