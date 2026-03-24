Nepal Police Nab Indian and Thai Nationals in Separate Drug Cases

Nepal police have apprehended an Indian and a Thai national in separate drug trafficking incidents, seizing marijuana and brown sugar and initiating further investigations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thai national arrested at Kathmandu airport with over 3 kg of marijuana arriving from Bangkok.

Indian national arrested with two Nepalese citizens in Kathmandu for possession of brown sugar.

Nepal police seized marijuana and brown sugar in separate drug trafficking incidents.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into both drug-related cases in Nepal.

Nepal police have arrested an Indian and a Thai national in two separate cases on charges of drug trafficking.

Thai national Yongyut Thuion, 39, was arrested along with 3 kg and 345 grams of marijuana from the tunnel gate of Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday night during security checking.

The Thai national was arrested during a regular security checking as he landed in Kathmandu airport from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Arrest in Balaju Chowk

In another incident, the police arrested three people, including an Indian national, from Balaju Chowk on the outskirts of Kathmandu along with 18 grams of brown sugar on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jitu Kumar, 27, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi, and two Nepalese, Aditya Mandal, 19, and Shambhu Karki, 41, both residents of Madhesh province.

The police have also recovered from them NPR 56,000 and INR 2,800.

The police have initiated further investigation into the incidents.