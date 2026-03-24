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Home  » News » Clash Erupts at Nepal Drug Trade Protest, Injuring Security Personnel

Clash Erupts at Nepal Drug Trade Protest, Injuring Security Personnel

By Shirish B Pradhan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 22:04 IST

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A violent protest against cross-border drug trade in Nepal's Lumbini province resulted in injuries to security personnel, highlighting growing concerns over drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Security personnel injured in Nepal during a protest against alleged open cross-border drug trade.
  • Protesters in Bardia district obstructed traffic, leading to police intervention and clashes.
  • The protest was triggered by the deaths of two youths allegedly due to narcotic drug use.
  • Police used tear gas and fired shots in the air to control the situation after being pelted with stones.
  • Locals are demanding the closure of the border point and action against those involved in cross-border drug trafficking.

At least 11 security personnel were injured in a violent crackdown on a protest against the alleged open cross-border trade of drugs in the bordering region of Nepal's Lumbini province on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bardia district bordering India when the protesters obstructed the vehicular movement on the Nepalgunj-Gulariya road, prompting the police to intervene.

 

The locals staged a demonstration following the death of two youths from the same family allegedly due to the use of narcotic drugs.

Some locals were also injured in the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Bista said police fired nine rounds in the air and used four rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

"Police resorted to firing and tear gas after they came under stone pelting," Bista said.

Seven individuals have been detained from the protest site, officials said.

A police assistant head constable sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Former ward chair Ram Narayan Keshari of ward 11 said protesters demanded closure of the border point leading to Laukahi market in India and action against those involved in cross-border drug trade.

Locals have also called for a complete shutdown of the border point, citing growing concerns that the area is turning into a hub for drug trafficking.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu, Nepal
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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