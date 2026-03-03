Bengaluru Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddlers with Rs 11.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics

Bengaluru police dismantle an interstate drug trafficking operation, arresting two individuals and seizing a massive haul of narcotics, including LSD, Ganja, and Charas, valued at Rs 11.50 crore.

Key Points Two interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested in Bengaluru with narcotics worth Rs 11.50 crore.

The drug network sourced narcotics from a Kerala-based individual residing in Thailand.

Bengaluru police seized a large quantity of LSD, Hydro Ganja, and Charas during the raid.

In separate operations, police seized Hydro Ganja smuggled via international parcel services and arrested another individual for selling narcotic drugs.

Two foreign women overstaying their visas were also apprehended and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

Two alleged interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, have been arrested with narcotic substances worth Rs 11.50 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made recently following a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bagalur police station limits, they said.

Police said 8,335 LSD strips, five kg of Hydro Ganja, 534 grams of Charas, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession.

"Based on a tip-off, two interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, were apprehended. Both had been residing in Bengaluru for the past year and were involved in an organised illegal drug distribution network. They were receiving narcotic substances from a Kerala-based individual residing in Thailand and distributing them to customers as per his instructions, thereby earning illegal profits," a senior police officer said.

LSD Recovery and Investigation

Addressing a press conference here, Seemant Kumar Singh said this was the first time such a huge quantity of LSD had been recovered in Bengaluru.

"We are trying to find out from where it has been sourced and where it was meant to be supplied. We have some specific inputs about the intended targets. However, without concrete evidence, we cannot conclude. We are working to establish how such a huge quantity was procured and for whom it was meant," he said.

Singh added that further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the distribution network.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) at Bagalur Police Station, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

Other Drug Seizures and Arrests

In another operation, 1.5 kg Hydro Ganja was seized by the officials at K G Nagar police station here, police said.

The contraband had been smuggled via international parcel services and cleverly concealed inside chocolate and biscuit boxes to avoid suspicion, and the estimated value is Rs 1.5 crore, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to trace the accused, police said.

An interstate accused was arrested in the Whitefield police station limits, for selling narcotic drugs on March 1, they said.

Police said 27.239 kg Ganja, 3.200 kg Hashish Oil, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, with a total worth of Rs 55 lakh was seized from him, they added.

Visa Violations

In a separate operation, two foreign women who were overstaying their visas were apprehended within the limits of Mico Layout Police Station, officials said.

They have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and subsequently sent to the Foreigners Detention Centre as per legal procedures, they added.