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Delhi Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Human Trafficking Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 17:36 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, including one previously deported, for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking operation and illegal residency within the country.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Delhi for alleged human trafficking and illegal stay.
  • The main accused, Robiul Mulla, had been previously deported from India and re-entered illegally.
  • Mulla confessed to facilitating the illegal entry of several women into India for unlawful activities.
  • Police recovered smartphones with evidence of illegal activities, including images of Bangladeshi passports and national identity details.
  • Deportation proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including one deported from India earlier, have been apprehended in Delhi for alleged involvement in human trafficking and illegal stay, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were caught on March 16 near GTB Nagar Metro Station in Mukherjee Nagar area, following a tip-off about the presence of a Bangladeshi national engaged in trafficking activities, the officer said.

 

The main accused, identified as Robiul Mulla (45), a resident of Jessore in Bangladesh, was intercepted during a trap laid by a team of Delhi Police. During questioning, it was found that he had been deported from India in 2025 but had re-entered the country illegally.

Based on his disclosure, police apprehended a 38-year-old female accomplice from Bangladesh's Bogra in the same area. Both were found to be residing in India without valid travel documents, the officer said.

Investigation Details and Findings

During interrogation, Mulla told the police that he had facilitated the illegal entry of several women into India for unlawful activities.

The police said efforts are underway to trace other individuals brought into the country by the accused.

The police recovered two smartphones from the duo, which contained a banned messaging application. Images of Bangladeshi passport and national identity details were also found in the phone galleries.

The accused were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and deportation proceedings have been initiated, they said.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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