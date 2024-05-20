Who Did RBI Governor Vote For?

Scenes from polling stations in Mumbai which voted in the Lok Sabha election on Monday, May 20, 2024.

IMAGE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and his family show their inked fingers after casting their votes at the polling station at the Activity School, Peddar Road, south Mumbai.

IMAGE: Actor Nana Patekar cast his vote at a polling station at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir in Shivaji Park. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota too cast his vote at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

IMAGE: A voter arrived by ambulance to exercise his franchise.

IMAGE: Citizens in Dharavi about to cast their vote.

IMAGE: A policeman outside a polling station in Dharavi.

IMAGE: Voters had to queue for more than three hours at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, north central Mumbai, before they could cast their ballots, here and below.

IMAGE: A long queue of voters wait in the sweltering heat outside the polling station at the Karmakar memorial school in Dharavi.

IMAGE: A policemen assists a voter in a wheelchair at the polling station at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

IMAGE: Security was tight outside every polling station in the city, like this trio of policewomen deployed outside the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

IMAGE: A young voter is delighted to have cast his vote.

IMAGE: Enthusiastic first time voters were spotted at polling stations across the city.

IMAGE: A mother brings her child to the polling station for a first glimpse of the great Indian election spectacle.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena politician Nitin Sardesai, right, with his father at the polling station at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Founder Raj Thackeray and wife Sharmila after they cast their vote at the polling station at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

IMAGE: Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas worshipped at the Mumbadevi temple after casting their votes.

IMAGE: Happy to have voted, this senior citizen appears to say after casting her vote at the polling station at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir.

