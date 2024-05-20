Parents-To-Be Deepika-Ranveer Cast Their Vote

As Mumbai goes to the polls today, film folk did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.
Ranveer Singh took care of his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone, as they stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
We loved their twinning fashion too!
Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana cast their vote, and also did a little promotion for their forthcoming film, Bhaiyya Ji.
'#BhaiyyaJi aur Bhabhi Ji ne vote de diya. Aap sabhi se nivedhan hai ki matdaan karein aur apne loktantrik adhikar ka upyog karein,' Manoj writes.
Maniesh Paul and wife Sanyukta vote and send out a message: 'We have done our bit….have you?PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU GO AND VOTE! Jai Hind.'
Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker vote.
As do Maria Goretti and Arshad Warsi.
Deepti Shreyas Talpade too.
As do Boman Irani, wife Zenobia and son Kayoze.
Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan vote, and she writes, 'This is the cutest nail paint you can wear coz It's voting day in Mumbai! We woke up and literally bounced to the polling booth as it opened to avoid the heat. Very well organised and quick. Please make the trek to your polling stations peeps.. so you have agency over who gets to decide the way India lives. Else you don't get to sit on your sofas & complain. (NOTA is a lazy choice) Voting is the best way to prove your patriotism & commitment to our motherland.'