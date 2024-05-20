News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We Did Our Duty, Have You?'

'We Did Our Duty, Have You?'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 13:37 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

The No. 1 T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, cast his vote and posted a photo on his X handle, saying, 'Let's shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today.'

Sachin Tendulkar headed out to the polling booth to cast his vote along with son Arjun.

Tendulkar, who has been recognised as the Election Commission's 'national icon' showed off his inked finger, and said, 'I would like to say that problems happen because, one, you act without thinking, and two, you just keep thinking but do not act. I would urge people to cast their vote.'

'It is extremely important for our nation's future,' Sachin added.

Ajinkya Rahane and Radhika Dhopavkar voted and asked: 'We did our duty. Have you?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram
 
REDIFF CRICKET
