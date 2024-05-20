News
'Be The Change You Want To See'

'Be The Change You Want To See'

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 20, 2024 17:59 IST
As Mumbai went to the polls, Bollywood stars did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and his heavily pregnant wife Natasha Dalal made sure to vote.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter feels, 'It's only a democracy if you exercise it!! Go do your duty.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu is 'hoping you all went out and voted too.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

'Cast your Vote! Be the change you want to see,' says Emraan Hashmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky and sister Sunaina cast their votes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

Karanvir Bohra goes to vote with his parents Madhu and Mahendra Bohra.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Farhan Akhtar goes out to vote with mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar,

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt vote, and she writes, 'Walked our talk. Talked our walk! Was thrilled to see a long line at the polling booths at 7 am this morning. Keep it up Bandra! Keep it up Mumbai! Please go vote. Your voice matters!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Dharmendra.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Paresh Rawal.

REDIFF MOVIES
