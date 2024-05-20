PIX: Rajnath to Mayawati, famous faces at polling booths

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray were among the famous faces who queued up at the polling booths on Monday to caste their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Defence Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow Rajnath Singh shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Lucknow on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his wife Lata and their son Shrikant Shinde flash victory signs after casting their votes in Thane. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray

show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North constituency Piyush Goyal and his wife Seema Goyal show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency Ujjwal Nikam and his family members show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate for Gandey assembly by-election, Kalpana Soren along with voters flashing victory signs at a polling station, in Giridih. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani leaves after casting her vote. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: MoS Ramdas Athawale, his wife Seema and son Jeet show their ink marked finger after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and his wife Rambai Bais show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at the Raj Bhavan Club polling booth, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Ujiarpur constituency Nityanand Rai shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Hajipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Renowned singer Anup Jalota after casting his vote in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and his family members at a polling station in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Mishra and his family members show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes, at a polling station in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani after casting his vote. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena candidate for Mumbai South Central seat, Rahul Shewale along with his wife Kamini Shewale, at a polling booth in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad, along with her mother Lalita Eknath Gaikwad, after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP Koderma candidate Annpurna Devi shows her inked finger after casting her vote in Koderma, Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP spokesperson Shaina NC after voting in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi voted at a polling booth in Kodaibank, Giridih. Photograph: ANI Photo