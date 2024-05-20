As Mumbai goes to the polls, Bollywood divas did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Janhvi Kapoor heads to the polling station early in the morning to do her duty.

Watch Janhvi exercise her right to vote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

'Choose the country you want! Go Vote!' says Bipasha Basu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'I did my duty .... Your voice, your choice .... Go and vote. JAI HIND,' posts Malaika Arora.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The Sanon sisters -- Kriti and Nupur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol: 'Choosing our own government is a right we fought for years to get. Use ur power now. Vote! मुंबईकर लवकर vote-kar!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar accompanied by their mum, Sumitra Hooda Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani times her Cannes outing so that she could vote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra: 'Woke up in the wee hours. Got ready Stood in line Voted Now en route work! Just reminding everyone you can do it all! Those who aren't voting today, remember you have no right to complain about your neighbourhood, your infrastructure, your leaders or your government! Today is the day you exercise your constitutional right and make the right choice! Vote for your future! Vote for the right leaders! Go vote! Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan: 'The only exercise I'm doing today is exercising my right to vote! Your vote is your voice and your voice matters #vote #loksabhaelection2024.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia: 'It's your chance to excercise your most important civic duty ! Your voice, your choice... step out and vote!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar: 'Vote wisely, friends. Be aware. Know what really needs to change and vote for the hopeful change makers. Vote, and hope that it counts!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan: 'As a proud Indian citizen who believes in our democratic processes, I did my part. Exercising the most fundamental right we have as citizens is a unique feeling of belonging.

'I was extremely happy to see large numbers of people turning out and waiting in the queue patiently despite the crazy crazy humidity and heat of almost 40°C.

'Mumbai sure knows how to set the bar high.. I urge everyone once again to do your duty as an Indian and vote! It’s our right; it's our duty. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol goes to vote with her mum Hema Malini and asks, 'We did. What about you? Please step out & vote.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza votes with her mother Deepa Mirza and writes, 'Mother and daughter duty fulfilled. Jai Hind. Please cast your #VoteMumbai. It is our duty and our right. Every vote counts.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'We all complain about the roads, we all have long discussions at dinner tables. Let's get down to business and exercise our most powerful right. PLEASE GO VOTE!' insists Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji, seen here with mum Tanuja: 'I just realised that my mother was born before 1947. She was born in an India that wasn't completely free. Still ruled by the British. She has seen our country become the largest democracy today and she is so proud to vote and luckily she has instilled that pride in me! So Go vote! Excercise your democratic right in the world's largest democracy!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Asha Bhosle.