India shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran

Amidst escalating conflict in West Asia, India has relocated the majority of its students from Tehran to safer locations, providing essential support and issuing safety advisories for remaining nationals.

IMAGE: A woman walks on the street following an Israeli and US strike on a police station, in Tehran, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points India relocates most of its students from Tehran due to heightened security risks amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

The Indian embassy in Iran has arranged transportation, food, and accommodation for the relocated students outside of Tehran.

An advisory remains in place for Indian nationals still in Iran, urging them to stay indoors and exercise caution.

The conflict in West Asia has intensified with Iran carrying out strikes and blocking the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global oil prices.

The US-Israeli strikes have resulted in significant casualties, further destabilising the region.

India on Tuesday said its mission in Iran has relocated the majority of Indian students from Tehran in view of the precarious security situation in the Iranian capital city.

India's move came as the conflict in West Asia intensified with the US and Israel carrying out fresh attacks on Iran while Tehran continued to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation.

"Due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, the embassy of India has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran," the Indian mission said.

The students were taken to locations outside of Tehran.

The embassy said it has made arrangements for the transportation, food, and accommodation of the students.

"Only a small number of students who declined the embassy's offer remain in Tehran," it said.

"For other Indian students and Indian nationals who still remain in Iran, the advisory issued earlier remains unchanged: stay where you are, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay away from windows," the embassy said.

In the fresh advisory, the embassy also urged the Indians to exercise caution at all times, avoid visiting areas of protests or demonstrations and remain in regular contact with the mission.

Around 9,000 Indians including students are learnt to be stuck in Iran. The exact number of Indian students in Iran is not immediately known.

Escalation of Conflict in West Asia

The conflict in West Asia intensified with Iran carrying out fresh strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

As part of its offensive, Iran has blocked the strategically located strait of Hormuz shipping route triggering surge in global oil prices.

The US military has said six of its personnel were killed in the conflict so far.

The US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said. At least 11 people were killed in Israel, according to reports.