US orders evacuations as Iranian drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

IMAGE: Vehicles drive along a street near the Diplomatic Quarter, following drone strikes that hit the US embassy compound and were intercepted by Saudi air defences, according to the Defence Ministry, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh; the mission cancelled appointments and advised Americans to avoid the facility.

The US ordered evacuation of non-emergency staff and families from Bahrain and Jordan, citing safety risks.

American and Israeli airstrikes on Iran intensified, with Washington signalling a prolonged military campaign.

Iran's retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, including near the Strait of Hormuz, have raised fears of wider regional escalation and disrupted energy markets.

The United States Embassy in Riyadh came under attack from Iranian drones early Tuesday, prompting Washington, DC to order precautionary evacuations in parts of West Asia as American and Israeli strikes on Iran intensified.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said two drones targeted the US diplomatic compound in the capital, causing a limited fire and minor damage.

The incident followed a reported strike on the US Embassy in Kuwait.

US orders evacuation of non-emergency personnel, family in Bahrain, Jordan

The US State Department on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family members from Bahrain and Jordan, citing 'safety risks'.

It has also advised American citizens across the Middle East to leave the region amid the escalating conflict.

Overnight, explosions were reported across Tehran, with witnesses describing aircraft overhead, though it was not immediately clear what had been hit.

In Lebanon, Israel launched fresh strikes on Hezbollah positions.

Conflict widens

US President Donald Trump indicated that operations against Iran could last four to five weeks and possibly longer.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said stronger American strikes were yet to come.

Iran's retaliatory actions have extended across the Gulf, including reported attacks on energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, drone incidents near commercial infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and strikes targeting vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

The developments have pushed up international oil and natural gas prices and heightened concerns of a prolonged regional conflict with far-reaching economic consequences.