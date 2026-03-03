CBSE Postpones Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict

Due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, the CBSE has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in several Middle Eastern countries, prioritising student safety and stability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBSE postpones class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

The decision to postpone exams was made due to the current volatile situation in parts of the Middle East.

New exam dates will be announced later, with the situation to be reviewed on March 5 for further exams.

The postponement follows a previous postponement of the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

On Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.