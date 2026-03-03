HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » CBSE Postpones Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict

CBSE Postpones Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 12:01 IST

Due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, the CBSE has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in several Middle Eastern countries, prioritising student safety and stability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CBSE postpones class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE due to the Iran-Israel conflict.
  • The decision to postpone exams was made due to the current volatile situation in parts of the Middle East.
  • New exam dates will be announced later, with the situation to be reviewed on March 5 for further exams.
  • The postponement follows a previous postponement of the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

 

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

On Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
JEE, NEET: 'Don't make us scapegoats'
JEE, NEET: 'Don't make us scapegoats'
Why Indian students in Gulf will skip NEET this year
Why Indian students in Gulf will skip NEET this year
Asian Champions League matches postponed due to Middle East conflict
Asian Champions League matches postponed due to Middle East conflict
UP Families Anxious as US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Middle East Conflict Fears
UP Families Anxious as US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Middle East Conflict Fears

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO