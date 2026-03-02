Amethi Residents Stranded in Iran Amidst Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, several Indian residents from Amethi, including students, find themselves stranded in Iran due to ongoing US-Israel joint strikes, prompting urgent calls for government intervention and safe repatriation.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Several Indian residents from Amethi, including four students, are stranded in Qom, Iran, due to ongoing US-Israel joint strikes.

Families of those stranded have urged the Indian government to safely bring back all the people stuck in Iran.

Flight operations to and from West Asia are disrupted, leaving hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the situation and directed departments to assist affected Indian nationals.

The CCS has emphasised the importance of a cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia.

Several people, including four students, from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi are stranded in Iran amid the ongoing joint strikes by the United States and Israel, police said on Monday.

They are all residents of Bhanauli village under the Musafirkhana area here, they said.

According to police, the four students -- Kunail (18), Syed Imam Ali (20), Mohammad Aamir (25) and Taraheer Fatima (25) -- along with Sadaf (30), Musaithyab (35), Nusrat Hussain (55), and their families are stuck in the Iranian city of Qom.

Syed Imam Ali's father, Israr, said that he had a brief conversation with his son on March 1.

"He (Syed Imam) said that we are in Qom city, but there is no talk of war right now. He then disconnected the call and since then, there has been no contact," Israr said.

He also urged the Centre to bring back all the people stranded in Iran safely to India.

SHO Musafirkhana Vivek Singh said that the report has been sent to the higher authorities and a team are in constant touch with the families.

Impact on Travel and Indian Nationals

As flight operations to and from West Asia remain disrupted after the US and Israel's attack on Iran, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

Government Response to the Crisis

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS has also directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

The CCS, which met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

An official statement said the CCS met to review the evolving situation in West Asia, and the meeting was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 18 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.