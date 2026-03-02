Ready to evacuate citizens stranded in West Asia: Centre

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian government is actively preparing to evacuate and ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stranded due to the conflict and flight disruptions.

IMAGE: Passengers stranded at Abu Dhabi airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations due to the situation in West Asia. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Indian government is prepared to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in the Gulf region due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Discussions are underway with Indian missions abroad to ensure the safety and facilitate the return of affected individuals.

The government is prioritizing the safety of Indians and is seeking expert advice regarding air travel in war-affected regions.

Efforts are being made to assist Indians stranded in Dubai due to flight operation disruptions.

The Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.

"Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority," he said.

Government response to Iran-Israel conflict

Joshi said information has been received about Kannadigas facing hardship due to the severity of the Iran-Israel conflict, and urgent consultations have been held with senior ministers to take necessary measures for their protection.

Reassuring anxious families, the Minister said there was no need to panic and that the government is committed to bringing back all Indians safely.

He noted that air travel in war-affected regions is currently risky and expert advice is being sought before taking further steps.

Assistance for those stranded in Dubai

Joshi said efforts are also underway to assist those stranded in Dubai, where flight operations have been affected.

"No one should be anxious. Serious efforts are being made to bring them back safely," he added.