In Hot Pursuit Of The Terrorists



A member of the Indian Army's Special Forces was killed. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Special Operation Group personnel and other security forces in action near the site where terrorists were hiding during an encounter in the Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar on Sunday, November 10, 2024, here and below.A member of the Indian Army's Special Forces was killed.

In the first such incident in the past two decades, terrorists exchanged fire with security forces in the dense forests of the Zabarwan range in Kashmir on Sunday, November 10, 2024, forcing residents to flee in panic as additional forces were mobilised to strengthen the cordon.

The encounter in the vicinity of Nishat on the banks of the Dal Lake comes close on the heels of a day-long encounter in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar early this month which left a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist dead.

The encounter in Zabarwan lasted several hours before the guns fell silent, but the terrorists managed to flee taking advantage of the thick foliage. The search for the fleeing terrorists was continuing when the last reports were received, the officials said.

Soon after the exchange of fire began, additional reinforcements from the Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force rushed to the area and placed it under a tight cordon.

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a cordon and search operation against terrorists in the forest area of Zabarwan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Zabarwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security is tightened in the Zabarwan forest area after the encounter between security forces and terrorists on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles after the encounter between security forces and terrorists. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a search operation in Baramulla on Sunday, November 10, 2024, here and below.

One terrorist was killed in the joint anti-terror operation on Saturday evening in the Sopore area of Baramulla. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com