Slain By Terrorists, Dr Dar Is Laid To Rest

Dr Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Budgam's Naidgam village.
Dr Dar and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday evening.
The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, officials said.
They said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two men -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.
While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Dr Dar, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com