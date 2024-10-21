Slain By Terrorists, Dr Dar Is Laid To Rest

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A child weeps at losing her father.

Dr Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Budgam's Naidgam village.

Dr Dar and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday evening.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, officials said.

They said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two men -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Dar, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

IMAGE: Just days before, Dr Dar had married off one of his daughters and was planning to return home to welcome her.

IMAGE: A pall of gloom descended on Naidgam village when Dr Dar was laid to rest.

IMAGE: He was buried at his family's ancestral graveyard in Naidgam village.

IMAGE: Inconsolable faces of grief, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com