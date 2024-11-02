LeT Terrorist Eliminated In Srinagar Encounter

On Saturday, November 2, 2024 morning, an encounter broke out between the security personnel and terrorists holed up in a building in the densely populated Khanyar area of Srinagar.
The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated.
One Pakistan terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter, officials said.
Two Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured in the encounter.
The injured personnel were taken to the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.
