Two soldiers and two porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured when terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The attack comes amid a spike in terror incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

IMAGE: A mother weeps for her child: Zahoor Ahmad Mir, an army porter, was murdered by terrorists. All Photographs: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives console Zahoor's sorrowful mother.

IMAGE: Relatives at Zahoor's home.

IMAGE: A relative consoles Zahoor's father.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com