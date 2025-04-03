HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot safe, another missing

IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot safe, another missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 01:28 IST

x

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night while on a training mission with one of the pilots ejecting safely, police officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after an IAF fighter jet crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat, April 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pilot, who ejected safely, suffered injuries, while the second pilot was missing as he failed to exit the jet in time, they said.

The fighter jet crashed at around 9:30 pm in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said district SP Premsukh Delu.

 

There was no civilian casualty on the ground and the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

"While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one was still missing as he could not eject in time. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said Delu.

The injured pilot was then taken to the government-run GG Hospital in the city and his condition was stated to be stable, said the SP.

Following the incident, district collector Ketan Thakkar also rushed to the spot.

He said the fire in the open field triggered by the crash was doused by firefighters.

"We immediately shifted the injured pilot to GG Hospital. The jet crashed in an open field, but there was no civilian casualty. The police as well as Air Force officials are currently trying to locate the missing pilot," said Thakkar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IAF Jaguar crashes in Haryana, pilot ejects safely; probe launched
IAF Jaguar crashes in Haryana, pilot ejects safely; probe launched
Govt Ready For Advanced Jet-Engine Deal
Govt Ready For Advanced Jet-Engine Deal
SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed
SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed
When A PM Miraculously Escaped Air Crash
When A PM Miraculously Escaped Air Crash
IAF's Tejas jet crashes on way back from war game
IAF's Tejas jet crashes on way back from war game

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar With Her Sister Grace Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Showcase1:29

Bhumi Pednekar With Her Sister Grace Vivienne Westwood's...

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event1:15

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event

Miss World Manushi Chhillar graces Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show1:24

Miss World Manushi Chhillar graces Vivienne Westwood...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD