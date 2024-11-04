After The Grenade Attack In Srinagar

The scenes in Srinagar on Sunday, November 3, 2024, after a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre near the city's Sunday market, in which several people were injured.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the site of the grenade attack, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel keep a vigil following the attack. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: An injured person being treat at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital.

IMAGE: The forensic team arrives at the site of the grenade attack. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visits the injured in the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

