After The Grenade Attack In Srinagar

The scenes in Srinagar on Sunday, November 3, 2024, after a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre near the city's Sunday market, in which several people were injured.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the site of the grenade attack, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Security personnel keep a vigil following the attack. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: An injured person being treat at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: The forensic team arrives at the site of the grenade attack. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visits the injured in the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo
