Home  » News » Their Lives Will Be Avenged

Their Lives Will Be Avenged

By UMAR GANIE
October 25, 2024 17:56 IST
On Thursday, October 24, 2024, terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Four people, two soldiers and two army porters lost their lives in the attack while one more soldier and one porter was injured.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel atop a vehicle on the Tangmarg-Gulmarg Botapathri road during search operations to locate the terrorists. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Vehicles being searched by security personnel.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil on the road.

 

IMAGE: Security was tightened in Kashmir after the attack.

 

IMAGE: Security personnnel conduct searches on the road to Botapathri.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel move towards Gulmarg-Botapathri during the search operation, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel keep a watch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'

'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'

Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

