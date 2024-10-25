Their Lives Will Be Avenged

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Four people, two soldiers and two army porters lost their lives in the attack while one more soldier and one porter was injured.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel atop a vehicle on the Tangmarg-Gulmarg Botapathri road during search operations to locate the terrorists.

IMAGE: Vehicles being searched by security personnel.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil on the road.

IMAGE: Security was tightened in Kashmir after the attack.

IMAGE: Security personnnel conduct searches on the road to Botapathri.

IMAGE: Security personnel move towards Gulmarg-Botapathri during the search operation, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel keep a watch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com