Gurugram Authorities Demolish Drug Smuggler's Illegal Property

Gurugram Police have demolished an illegal eight-story building belonging to a convicted drug smuggler, intensifying the crackdown on drug-related properties in the region.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police demolished an eight-story building linked to drug smuggler Satpal alias Kalu.

The property was allegedly acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking.

The demolition was a joint operation between the police and the municipal corporation.

Authorities also demolished property illegally occupied by another alleged drug peddler, Rajwanti.

The paying guest accommodation residents were allegedly extorted, with the money used for drug trafficking.

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday razed an eight-story building being used to run allegedly a paying guest allegedly by drug smuggler Satpal alias Kalu in Kanhai, his native village.

Demolition of Illegal Property

The demolition was carried out by the police, in collaboration with the municipal corporation.

The property owned by the convicted smuggler was marked as illegal by the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Satpal who has been convicted under the NDPS Act and faces more than half a dozen cases, they said.

The police alleged that he had acquired this property using proceeds from drug trafficking.

Joint Operation and Extortion Details

More than 50 municipal employees were deployed while the building was demolished, an official said.

During the action, there was an argument between the nodal officer R S Batth and the Satpal's family, but it did not stop the demolition.

"The residents of the PG were being extorted of approximately 7,000 rupees per person, and this money was also being used for drug trafficking. On the orders of the chief minister, a joint team of all departments has been formed to carry out this type of action," Batth said.

Action Against Another Drug Peddler

Meanwhile, the police also demolished the property of a woman, also allegedly a female drug peddler.

They claimed Rajwanti, a local, had illegally occupied about 200 yards of government land belonging to HSIIDC in Naharpur village.