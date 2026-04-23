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Gurugram Police Target Criminal's Illegal Structures

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 01:01 IST

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Gurugram police have demolished illegal structures linked to a criminal in Kasan village, intensifying efforts to dismantle criminal financial networks and reclaim government land.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police demolished illegal structures in Kasan village linked to a criminal.
  • The operation targeted encroachments by Balbir alias Chhalla, who allegedly occupied government land.
  • The accused has a criminal history with eight cases registered against him.
  • Illegal structures, including shops and kiosks, were demolished under heavy police presence.

The Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished illegal structures on government land in Kasan village allegedly linked to a criminal, as part of an ongoing drive to dismantle criminals' financial networks, officials said.

Targeting Illegal Encroachments

The action targeted encroachments by Balbir alias Chhalla, a resident of Kasan village, who had allegedly occupied the land by constructing shops, kiosks and huts.

 

Joint Operation Details

The joint operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Palam Vihar, in coordination with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and District Town Planner and Nodal Officer R S Bhatt.

Accused's Criminal History

Police said the accused has a criminal history, with eight cases registered against him, including theft, extortion and offences under the Excise Act.

Illegally Occupied Land

"The investigation revealed that the accused had illegally occupied government land, and was collecting rent by constructing shops, kiosks and huts on it, besides using it for other criminal activities," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Demolition and Land Clearance

Under heavy police presence, all illegal structures were demolished and the land was cleared, officials added.

Demolishing illegal structures is a common method used by Indian authorities to combat organised crime and reclaim public land. Such operations often involve multiple agencies to ensure the process is conducted lawfully and efficiently. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation plays a key role in managing and protecting government land in the state.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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