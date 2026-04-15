HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gurugram Authorities Demolish Properties Tied to Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Drug Trafficker

Gurugram Authorities Demolish Properties Tied to Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Drug Trafficker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 18:54 IST

In a major crackdown on organised crime, Gurugram police demolished illegal properties linked to notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and drug trafficker Bhajan Lal, sending a strong message against criminal activities and reclaiming valuable land.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram police demolished illegal properties linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and drug trafficker Bhajan Lal.
  • The demolition reclaimed approximately 1,500 square yards of land worth nearly Rs 50 crore belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).
  • Kaushal Chaudhary faces 37 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and extortion, and operates internationally with the Bambiha syndicate.
  • The state government has directed strict action against criminals to dismantle their financial networks and ensure a safer environment in Haryana.
  • The demolition sends a clear message that illegal construction and black money will not be tolerated in Gurugram.

The Gurugram police, in coordination with the district administration, on Wednesday intensified their crackdown on organised crime by bulldozing illegal properties linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and drug trafficker Bhajan Lal alias Gajepal, officials said.

In Naharpur Rupa village, police razed illegal structures linked to 45-year-old gangster Chaudhary, reclaiming around 1,500 square yards of land worth nearly Rs 50 crore belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

 

Police said Chaudhary, a resident of the village, has 37 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, extortion and ransom. He is also implicated in the high-profile murders of Harjeet Kaur (52), the mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her bodyguard Karanveer Singh (29) in Punjab.

According to police, jailed Chaudhary entered the world of crime to avenge his brother's murder and settle a land dispute, and now operates his gang internationally in collaboration with the Bambiha syndicate.

His wife, Manisha Chaudhary, also known as the "Lady Don", is in jail.

Police said the couple married seven years ago after Chaudhary separated from his first wife.

He is also considered a rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Officials said the encroached land in Naharpur Rupa had been identified during ongoing monitoring of criminal assets. The property was allegedly occupied at Chaudhary's behest, with money used to fund criminal activities.

Demolition of Bhajan Lal's Property

Meanwhile, police demolished Bhajan's illegal property in Fazilpur Jharsa.

Bhajan, who is involved in drug trafficking, faces multiple criminal cases and is currently under prosecution.

Nodal officer RS Bath, who was present as duty magistrate during the action, said the state government has directed strict action against criminals to dismantle their financial networks and ensure a safer environment across Haryana.

A police spokesperson said such actions would continue as part of sustained efforts to monitor and act against illegal properties linked to organised crime. "This sends a clear message that illegal construction and black money will not be tolerated," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's Aides Face Charges Over Illegal Dairy
Gurugram Police Crackdown: Illegal Structures Demolished in Anti-Mafia Operation
Gurugram Police Crackdown: Illegal Structures Demolished in Anti-Mafia Operation
Gurugram: Man Arrested for Extorting Slum Dwellers on Government Land
Gurugram: Man Arrested for Extorting Slum Dwellers on Government Land
UP: Gangsters' assets worth over Rs 1800 cr seized
UP: Gangsters' assets worth over Rs 1800 cr seized
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Extortion Ring Preying on Street Vendors
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Extortion Ring Preying on Street Vendors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Rajouri Women self reliance is getting a new boost in Kalakote with the Umeed Yojana1:11

Rajouri Women self reliance is getting a new boost in...

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party0:52

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO