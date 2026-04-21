Gurugram Police Demolish Illegal Structures Linked To Gangster

Gurugram Police have demolished illegal structures linked to associates of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, intensifying efforts to dismantle criminal networks and reclaim encroached government land.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram Police demolished illegal structures linked to jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's associates.

The demolitions targeted encroachments on government land in Pataudi, Gurugram.

The operation aimed to dismantle the financial support for criminal networks.

Two henchmen, Narendra alias Monu and Pradeep alias Parle, were allegedly involved in the illegal construction.

The police operation is part of an ongoing effort to ensure a crime-free Gurugram.

As part of an ongoing drive to dismantle the financial support for criminal networks, Gurugram Police on Tuesday demolished encroachments on government land near the fire station in Pataudi, allegedly raised by two henchmen linked with jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, police said.

The joint operation was carried out by a team of crime branch officials in coordination with Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP).

Illegal Encroachments and Road Blockage

According to police, the two alleged henchmen of gangster Kaushal -- Narendra alias Monu and Pradeep alias Parle, residents of Janaula village -- had illegally occupied green-belt land adjacent to their houses and blocked the main road.

The police identified these structures as encroachments on government land, and subsequently action was initiated to remove them.

Demolition Operation Details

A large police force, along with officials from the Sector 31-based crime branch unit and administrative staff arrived at the scene and demolished the illegal construction. Under strict police supervision, the land was completely freed from illegal structures, officials said.

Criminal Histories of the Accused

"Both the henchmen of gangster Kaushal have criminal histories. Pradeep faces 13 cases including theft, robbery, assault, attempted murder, and the Arms Act violation, while Narendra faces 21 charges," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

"Such intelligence-based police operations will continue with even greater intensity in the future to ensure a crime-free and safe Gurugram," he added.

Earlier, Gurugram Police bulldozed an illegal property linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary in Naharpur Rupa village on Wednesday.

Kaushal Chaudhary is reportedly involved in organised crime in the Gurugram area. Haryana authorities have been cracking down on properties and assets linked to organised crime in recent years. Such demolitions are intended to disrupt the financial networks that support criminal activities.