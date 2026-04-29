Gurugram Police Demolish Illegal Property Of Notorious Criminal

Gurugram police have taken decisive action against crime by demolishing the illegal property of a notorious criminal involved in numerous serious offences.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police demolished the illegal property of criminal Ravindra, who faces 15 criminal cases.

The demolished property, located in Taj Nagar village, was a two-storey house built on 350 square yards.

Ravindra, a property dealer, illegally constructed the house and rented it out.

The demolition was carried out by the Crime Branch in coordination with the district administration.

Gurugram police have launched a campaign against land mafias and habitual criminals.

Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished the illegal property of criminal Ravindra alias Sarkar, who was involved in more than a dozen serious crimes.

Operation Details and Location

The police carried out the operation in Taj Nagar village in the Farrukhnagar area in the presence of a large police force, police said.

According to police, the accused Ravindra has been involved in serious criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion, and Arms Act violations, with 15 cases registered against him.

Illegal Construction and Financial Gain

The investigation revealed that Ravindra, a property dealer, had illegally constructed a seven-room, two-storey house on 350 square yards worth crores of rupees and rented out the building, police said.

Police Statement and Future Actions

"This operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar in coordination with the district administration. The illegal structures were removed under strict police supervision, and law and order were maintained during the operation. Under the zero tolerance policy, Gurugram police launched a campaign against land mafias and habitual criminals, and it will continue," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.