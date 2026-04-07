Gurugram Police Crackdown: Illegal Structures Demolished in Anti-Mafia Operation

Gurugram Police dismantle illegal structures built by the land mafia, targeting criminals involved in serious crimes and aiming to reclaim government land and ensure public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram Police demolished illegal structures built by the land mafia on government land in Sector 53 and Wazirabad.

The operation targeted criminals Virendra alias Lilu and Tarun alias Monu alias Numberdar, known for violence, theft, and drug trafficking.

The criminals allegedly built illegal slums on government land, collected rent from the poor, and used the locations for criminal activities.

The Gurugram Police are committed to protecting public lands and ensuring a crime-free environment through continued operations.

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday demolished several illegal structures, allegedly built on government land by the land mafia, an officer said.

The demolition was carried out by a team put together from the Sector 31 and Sector 40 crime branches.

The team, accompanied by Duty Magistrate RS Bath and officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, removed illegal encroachments in Sector 53 and Wazirabad areas.

Targeting Criminal Operations

According to an official statement, criminals Virendra alias Lilu and Tarun alias Monu alias Numberdar, both residents of Wazirabad village, were targeted.

Both have a history of serious crimes, including violence, theft, drug trafficking, and extortion, and have been imprisoned several times, an officer said.

An investigation revealed that the two had built illegal slums on government land, collect illegal rent from the poor, and used these locations to operate their crime activities.

Commitment to Public Safety

"The Gurugram Police is fully committed to protecting public lands, maintaining law and order, and protecting citizens from exploitation. Such intelligence-based, rigorous operations will continue with even greater intensity in the future to ensure a crime-free and safe Gurugram," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.