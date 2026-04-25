Police Uncover Illegal Arms Factory In Uttar Pradesh

Police in Uttar Pradesh dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Moradabad, arresting three individuals and seizing a cache of firearms and equipment.

Key Points Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, arresting three people.

The illegal factory had the capacity to produce 50-60 illegal firearms monthly.

A large quantity of semi-finished firearm components and manufacturing equipment were seized.

The accused had been manufacturing illegal firearms for about a year under the direction of an absconding suspect.

Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit being run from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and arrested three people following a coordinated operation, an official said Saturday.

On April 21, a patrolling team received a tip-off near Yamuna Khadar Pusta Road in Wazirabad about a man carrying illegal weapons. Acting on the information, police apprehended Mohammad Ayub (49), a resident of Moradabad, and recovered two country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession.

Investigation Leads to Arms Factory Discovery

"A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. During interrogation, Ayub revealed that he had procured the weapons from a supplier identified as Sonu, who operates from Moradabad," the officer said.

Based on the lead, a police conducted technical surveillance and traced the suspected location of the illegal supply network.

Raid Uncovers Illegal Manufacturing Operation

On April 22, the team raided a premises in Moradabad and unearthed a functional illegal arms manufacturing factory. Two people, Idrish (60) and Shadab (40), were arrested on the spot.

Police recovered a large quantity of semi-finished firearm components, equipment and raw materials used in manufacturing country-made pistols.

Scale of Illegal Arms Production

Officials said the unit had the capacity to produce around 50 to 60 illegal firearms monthly.

"Three pistols, 12 live cartridges and one empty cartridge were also recovered during the operation," he added. The accused told police they had been manufacturing illegal firearms for about a year under Sonu's direction.

Sonu arranged raw materials and handled distribution.

Idrish, an experienced fabricator, was paid Rs 2,000 per weapon, while Shadab assisted him.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused, Sonu, and to trace the wider supply chain.