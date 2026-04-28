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How Meerut Police Busted An Illegal Arms Factory Hidden Under A Bed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 01:19 IST

Meerut police uncovered an illegal arms factory cleverly hidden beneath a double bed in a house basement, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation into a larger criminal network.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Meerut police busted an illegal arms factory operating from a house basement.
  • The entrance to the factory was concealed under a double bed.
  • Eleven people were arrested, and weapons and equipment were seized.
  • Police are investigating links to a larger network and searching for the absconding operator, Rahimuddin.
  • The illegal arms unit had been operating for an extended period, supplying weapons to various parties.

A day after police in Meerut district busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested 11 persons, the probe has revealed that the unit, being run from the basement of a house, was concealed with a double bed that was placed over its entrance, officials said on Monday.

SP (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI that investigators are examining whether permission for the basement was obtained under the pretext of running a small-scale business.

 

Concealed Arms Factory Uncovered

According to police, the basement was turned into a "fully organised mini factory", the entrance to which was hidden by placing a double bed on top of it.

When police removed the bed, they found a passage leading to the basement where machinery, tools, raw material, and semi-finished weapons were found arranged systematically, the SP said.

Investigation Reveals Extended Operation

The investigation also revealed that the illegal arms unit was operating for an extended period.

The weapons were supplied to various "parties" who would come to the house to collect the consignments, police said.

"We are probing possible links to a larger network and have alerted the neighbouring districts to identify and bust such hidden units, if any," the officer said.

Details of the Police Raid

On Sunday, SSP Avinash Pandey said that a joint team raided the house in Alipur village following a tip-off, and found that pistols were being manufactured illegally in the basement of the premises.

Pandey said eight pistols (.32 bore), three semi-finished pistols, several magazines, barrels, and various other tools and equipment were recovered from the site.

Three cars and seven mobile phones were also seized during the operation, he said.

Search for the Absconding Operator

According to police, the factory was operated by Rahimuddin, who was responsible for procuring raw material for the illegal unit.

Rahimuddin is currently absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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