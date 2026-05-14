Pune IED Recovery: CCTV Footage Being Enhanced To Nab Accused

Authorities are enhancing CCTV footage and vehicle number plate images to identify suspects in the Pune IED recovery case, confirming it as an act of sabotage.

Key Points CCTV footage and vehicle number plate images from the Pune IED recovery incident are being enhanced to identify suspects.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed the incident was an attempt at sabotage.

Low-grade explosives were found at Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar and disposed of by the BDDS.

Pune police, crime branch, and ATS are jointly investigating the IED recovery case.

The CCTV footage and images of the number plate of the vehicle involved in the improvised explosive device (IED) recovery incident in Hadapsar in Maharashtra's Pune city are being enhanced through technology to zero in on the accused, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The incident is certainly an attempt at sabotage, the CM told reporters here.

IED Found In Hospital Washroom

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening, which was disposed of by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Artificial Intelligence Used For Identification

"The material recovered has been thoroughly analysed. The CCTV footage is being enhanced to identify the person involved. The number plate of the vehicle used is also being enhanced through artificial intelligence for clear identification," Fadnavis said.

The CCTV footage enhancement is giving results and it is now becoming clear who the person is in the incident, he added.

Investigation Underway

"It is certain that this was an attempt at sabotage of some kind. The police will soon brief you with complete details," the CM further told reporters.

A team of the Pune police, crime branch as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are carrying out probe in the case.