HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pune IED Recovery: CCTV Footage Being Enhanced To Nab Accused

Pune IED Recovery: CCTV Footage Being Enhanced To Nab Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 16:28 IST

x

Authorities are enhancing CCTV footage and vehicle number plate images to identify suspects in the Pune IED recovery case, confirming it as an act of sabotage.

Key Points

  • CCTV footage and vehicle number plate images from the Pune IED recovery incident are being enhanced to identify suspects.
  • Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed the incident was an attempt at sabotage.
  • Low-grade explosives were found at Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar and disposed of by the BDDS.
  • Pune police, crime branch, and ATS are jointly investigating the IED recovery case.

The CCTV footage and images of the number plate of the vehicle involved in the improvised explosive device (IED) recovery incident in Hadapsar in Maharashtra's Pune city are being enhanced through technology to zero in on the accused, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The incident is certainly an attempt at sabotage, the CM told reporters here.

 

IED Found In Hospital Washroom

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening, which was disposed of by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Artificial Intelligence Used For Identification

"The material recovered has been thoroughly analysed. The CCTV footage is being enhanced to identify the person involved. The number plate of the vehicle used is also being enhanced through artificial intelligence for clear identification," Fadnavis said.

The CCTV footage enhancement is giving results and it is now becoming clear who the person is in the incident, he added.

Investigation Underway

"It is certain that this was an attempt at sabotage of some kind. The police will soon brief you with complete details," the CM further told reporters.

A team of the Pune police, crime branch as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are carrying out probe in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Low-Grade Explosives Found At Pune Hospital; Probe Launched
Low-Grade Explosives Found At Pune Hospital; Probe Launched
Bomb Scare: Device Neutralised At Pune Hospital
Bomb Scare: Device Neutralised At Pune Hospital
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED
'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert
'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert
ATS raids several Pune locations in ISIS module links probe
ATS raids several Pune locations in ISIS module links probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Iran goes ballistic against US, Israel at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting2:27

Iran goes ballistic against US, Israel at BRICS foreign...

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring2:36

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO