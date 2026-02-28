HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 17:45 IST

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a foreign-based terror module, recovering a dangerous RDX-laden IED and arresting two suspects, averting a potential terror attack in the region.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted a foreign-based terror module, preventing a potential terror attack.
  • Authorities recovered a fully assembled RDX-laden IED weighing approximately 2.5 kg.
  • Two individuals acting under foreign handlers' directions were arrested in connection with the terror plot.
  • The recovered IED was fitted with dual detonation mechanisms, indicating an imminent threat.
  • An investigation is underway to dismantle the entire terror network and trace funding links.

The Punjab Police on Saturday said they have busted a foreign-based terror module, arrested two people and recovered a fully assembled RDX-laden Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

With this, the police claimed to have foiled a major terror conspiracy.

 

In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said SAS Nagar police's State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) carried out an intelligence-led operation and busted a foreign-based terror module.

A fully assembled RDX-laden IED, weighing approximately 2.5 kg, fitted with dual detonation mechanisms (remote & timer), along with a Glock pistol and live ammunition were recovered during the operation, he said.

Two accused, who were acting under the directions of foreign-based handlers, were also arrested, the DGP added.

They had concealed the IED near the SBS Nagar bypass after retrieving the consignment for further instructions regarding the intended target, he said.

The device was fully assembled and ready for use, indicating an imminent threat to public safety, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including the Explosive Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network and trace the supply chain and funding links, the DGP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
