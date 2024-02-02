News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert

'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2024 11:18 IST
The Mumbai police are on alert and have launched a probe after a message claimed that bombs have been planted in the city and they would be set off, an official said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The traffic control room at Worli received a message around 12.30 am on Friday, claiming that there would be blasts in Mumbai as bombs had been placed at six locations in the country's financial capital.

 

The crime branch of Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS (anti-terrorism squad) were alerted about the threat message and a probe is underway to track down the sender, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2), which pertains to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Mumbai on high alert after serial blast threat
3 from Guj detained over bomb threat email to RBI
'Dangerous' man trained in Pak in Mumbai, alerts NIA
'Govt Has Fooled Manoj Jarange Patil'
La Liga: Real Madrid reclaim top spot
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story
Kejriwal skips ED summons again as AAP fears arrest
