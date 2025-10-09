ATS raids several Pune locations in ISIS module links probe

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted searches at multiple places in Pune in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people linked to an ISIS module case, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

The ISIS module in Pune came to light after three persons, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan, and Shahnawaz Alam, were apprehended by Pune police in Kothrud area while attempting to steal a vehicle on July 18, 2023.

It led to arrest of several others by the ATS and National Investigation Agency.

The searches were underway since late Wednesday night at the houses and office premises of 19 suspects in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi, and Bhosari in connection with the ATS' 2023 Pune ISIS module case, an official said.

"The searches were based on specific intelligence about "radicalised people". During the searches, a large quantity of electronic devices and documents were seized from multiple locations, and some people were questioned," he said.

One person from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area was brought in for interrogation but was allowed to go after questioning, adding that the names of suspects came up during the interrogation of some of the accused already arrested in the case, the official said.

Speaking about the 2023 case involving Saki, Khan, and Alam, it was revealed they were wanted by the NIA for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

"While they were being taken to Kondhwa, where they were residing, Alam managed to escape from the police custody but was later arrested by the Delhi police. A team of Maharashtra ATS had gone to Delhi to interrogate him," the official said.

"During questioning, Alam confessed that he, Saki and Khan, had executed a robbery at a saree shop in Satara on April 8, 2023, at gunpoint and made away with Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. The robbery case was later transferred to the ATS. Subsequently, the ATS registered a fresh case and arrested Shahnawaz Alam Shafiujma Khan, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala," he said.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that the gun used in the robbery was provided by Talha Liaqat Khan, who had fled the country before the incident.

"Talha was later arrested by the NIA from Indonesia. During the interrogation of Talha and other accused, information emerged regarding the movements of ISIS module members operating in Kondhwa and other parts of the city," he said.

To verify these inputs, raids were conducted and 18 individuals were questioned, the official said.

"We have seized a large quantity of electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, hard disks, pen drives, and documents from their residences and offices. The probe is also linked to the actions against Popular Front of India activists," another official said.

A large police bandobast was deployed in the Kondhwa area during the raids.