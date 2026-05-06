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Bengaluru Airport: Passengers Arrested With Ganja Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 20:51 IST

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Three passengers arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at Bengaluru Airport for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4.53 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Three passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru Airport.
  • Authorities seized 12.96 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.53 crore.
  • The drugs were concealed in the passengers' check-in baggage.
  • The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • An investigation is currently underway.

Three passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday were arrested with hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 4.53 crore, officials said.

Passengers Arrested Under NDPS Act

The accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

 

Ganja Seized From Check-In Baggage

In a post on X, Bengaluru Customs said it intercepted three passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 12.96 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.53 crore, concealed in their check-in baggage.

Further Investigation Underway

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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