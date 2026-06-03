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Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Wife In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 17:02 IST

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Police in Thiruvananthapuram have taken a man into custody for allegedly murdering his 52-year-old wife, Haseena Beevi, following a domestic dispute fueled by suspicions of infidelity.

Key Points

  • A 52-year-old woman, Haseena Beevi, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Suresh, in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at their residence in Nalanchira, following a family dispute.
  • Suresh reportedly used a sharp-edged weapon, suspecting his wife of being in a relationship with another man.
  • Haseena's mother filed a complaint, leading to Suresh's swift custody by police hours after the crime.

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their residence here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Haseena Beevi. Police said she was allegedly attacked by her husband, Suresh, with a sharp-edged weapon inside their bedroom following a family dispute.

 

According to the FIR, Suresh allegedly slit Haseena's throat and killed her on suspicion that she was involved in a relationship with another man.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am in Nalanchira, on Wednesday. Later in the morning, Haseena's mother, Shajahan Beevi, filed a complaint at the Mannanthala police station.

Police took Suresh into custody hours after the crime, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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