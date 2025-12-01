HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status

Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 11:46 IST

x

A 32-year-old man brutally hacked his estranged wife at a women's hostel and posted his selfie with her body as WhatsApp status, police said on Monday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The incident left the inmates of the private women's hostel shocked, and it also triggered a political outrage with the opposition parties raising questions on women's safety.

The man remained at the hostel till the police arrived and he was taken into custody on Sunday, an official said.

 

The 28-year-old woman, police said, was working at a private firm in Coimbatore, and was living in a private women's hostel following separation from her husband. She hailed from Tharuvai near Melapalayam in the southern district of Tirunelveli.

Her husband, S Balamurugan, went to her hostel on Sunday afternoon under the pretext of meeting her and later hacked her to death with a sickle following a heated exchange of words, police said.

He later took a selfie of himself with her corpse and uploaded it as his WhatsApp status, claiming she betrayed him, the official said.

Due to a dispute with him, the woman left their two children under the care of her mother in Coimbatore and moved into a hostel.

The Rathinapuri police have registered a case and are investigating.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Give shock if...: Wife's chats with lover reveal murder plot
Give shock if...: Wife's chats with lover reveal murder plot
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?
Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?
Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder
Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder
When The Wife Turned Murderer
When The Wife Turned Murderer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Paya

VIDEOS

Kareena Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport2:00

Kareena Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at Mumbai airport1:10

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at...

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO