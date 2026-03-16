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Kerala Woman Hacked to Death by Mother-in-Law Over Tea Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 15:49 IST

In a shocking incident in Kerala, a woman was allegedly murdered by her mother-in-law following a heated argument over serving tea, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman in Kerala was allegedly murdered by her 70-year-old mother-in-law after an argument over serving tea.
  • The incident occurred in Koottampara near Nilambur, with the victim identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu.
  • The mother-in-law, Shanta, allegedly attacked Rajila with a machete, inflicting severe injuries.
  • Rajila's children were present during the attack and neighbours responded to their cries, but Rajila later died in hospital.
  • Shanta has been taken into custody and charged with murder under BNS Section 103 (1).

A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mother-in-law following a dispute over serving tea at home in this district on Monday, police said.

The shocking incident occurred at Koottampara near Nilambur in the morning.

 

The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality.

According to police, Shanta (70) allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete following an argument over serving tea.

The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her children were present in the house at the time and reportedly tried to stop the assault but were unsuccessful, locals said.

On hearing the loud cries of the children, neighbours rushed to the house and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to the wounds later, police added.

Rajila's husband was reportedly not at home when the incident took place.

The accused was taken into custody and her arrest was recorded after an interrogation.

The case was registered under BNS Section 103 (1) (murder) against the accused and the questioning is still continuing, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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