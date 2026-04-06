Jhansi Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Axe Due to Alcoholism Dispute

A man in Jhansi, India, has been arrested for the brutal axe murder of his wife following a heated argument fuelled by his chronic alcoholism, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A man in Jhansi was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with an axe.

The incident occurred after an argument stemming from the man's alcoholism.

The accused was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the murder.

Police recovered the axe used in the crime and arrested the man based on his son's complaint.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his wife with an axe over her objection to his alcoholism in the Chirgaon area here, police said.

The complaint against the accused, Nepal Singh, was lodged by his son, officials added.

Station House Officer Rahul Rathore said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Atpei village, where Singh allegedly attacked his wife, Sheela (35), with an axe in a fit of rage after she objected to his drinking.

Singh was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and got into an argument with his wife, which escalated into violence, resulting in her death, Rathore said.

Based on a complaint filed by Saurabh, a case was registered against the accused, leading to his arrest near Chirona canal, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered the axe used in the crime, he added.