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Home  » News » Jhansi Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Axe Due to Alcoholism Dispute

Jhansi Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Axe Due to Alcoholism Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 17:42 IST

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A man in Jhansi, India, has been arrested for the brutal axe murder of his wife following a heated argument fuelled by his chronic alcoholism, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A man in Jhansi was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with an axe.
  • The incident occurred after an argument stemming from the man's alcoholism.
  • The accused was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the murder.
  • Police recovered the axe used in the crime and arrested the man based on his son's complaint.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his wife with an axe over her objection to his alcoholism in the Chirgaon area here, police said.

The complaint against the accused, Nepal Singh, was lodged by his son, officials added.

 

Station House Officer Rahul Rathore said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Atpei village, where Singh allegedly attacked his wife, Sheela (35), with an axe in a fit of rage after she objected to his drinking.

Singh was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and got into an argument with his wife, which escalated into violence, resulting in her death, Rathore said.

Based on a complaint filed by Saurabh, a case was registered against the accused, leading to his arrest near Chirona canal, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered the axe used in the crime, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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