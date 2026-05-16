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Human Skeletal Remains Discovered Near Bengaluru Lake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 23:03 IST

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Human skeletal remains, suspected to be those of a woman, have been discovered near a lake outside Bengaluru, prompting a police investigation and forensic analysis to determine the identity and cause of death.

Key Points

  • Human skeletal remains, suspected to be a woman's, were found near a lake in Mugalur near Sarjapur, Bengaluru.
  • Shepherds discovered the remains while grazing cattle and alerted the Bengaluru police.
  • Investigators suspect the remains are at least three months old and may have surfaced due to receding water levels.
  • Forensic experts are analysing the remains and recovered saree pieces to determine the identity and cause of death.

Human skeletal remains, including a skull, suspected to be that of a woman were discovered in and around a lake on outskirts of the city, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after shepherds spotted the remains near the lake at Mugalur near Sarjapur while grazing cattle in the area and alerted the police, they said.

 

Investigation into Skeletal Remains Discovery

During the inspection, investigators found bones scattered across the dried lake bed and nearby areas, a senior police officer said, adding there was suspicion that the remains must be at least three months old.

Police suspect the victim may have drowned in the lake earlier, with the skeletal remains surfacing after water levels receded significantly during the summer.

Officials also suspect stray dogs could have dragged some of the remains to surrounding areas after the lake dried up further.

Forensic Analysis Underway

With pieces of a saree recovered from the spot, police suspect that it could have been of a woman.

Forensic experts and the Scene of Crime Officer team visited the spot and collected the skeletal remains and other evidence for examination.

A case has been registered and the remains, along with other evidence, have been sent for forensic analysis, the police officer said.

The identity of the deceased and the exact cause of death are yet to be established, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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