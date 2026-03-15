Police Investigate Discovery of Headless Body in Bulandshahr

Police in Bulandshahr are investigating after the headless body of a woman was discovered near a canal, prompting a search for clues to identify the victim and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points A headless body of a woman was found near a canal in a forest area in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman is believed to be in her early 30s, and police are working to identify her.

A tattoo on the woman's right hand may help in identification efforts.

Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A headless body of an woman was found near a canal in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, police said.

The body was discovered near the canal in Ghungrawali village. The woman appears to be in her early 30s, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify her.

Narsena SHO Ramkishor Gautam said that there is a tattoo on the woman's right hand, which may help in identifying her.

A probe has been launched and the body sent for post-mortem, he added.