Police Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains In Palghar

Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, are investigating the discovery of a decapitated human skeleton and skull, prompting a probe into the circumstances surrounding the unsettling find.

Key Points Decapitated human skeleton and skull discovered in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The remains were found by children playing in Anand Nagar, Vasai.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

Coins were also found at the site where the human remains were discovered.

A decapitated human skeleton and a skull have been found at a ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting police to launch an investigation into it, officials said.

Discovery of Human Remains in Vasai

Some boys spotted the remains while they were playing on the ground located at Anand Nagar in the Vasai area, where fires had erupted during the last three days.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the remains for examination, an official said, adding that some coins were also found on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe into it, he said.