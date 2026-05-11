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Police Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains In Palghar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 09:13 IST

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Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, are investigating the discovery of a decapitated human skeleton and skull, prompting a probe into the circumstances surrounding the unsettling find.

Key Points

  • Decapitated human skeleton and skull discovered in Palghar district, Maharashtra.
  • The remains were found by children playing in Anand Nagar, Vasai.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.
  • Coins were also found at the site where the human remains were discovered.

A decapitated human skeleton and a skull have been found at a ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting police to launch an investigation into it, officials said.

Discovery of Human Remains in Vasai

Some boys spotted the remains while they were playing on the ground located at Anand Nagar in the Vasai area, where fires had erupted during the last three days.

 

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the remains for examination, an official said, adding that some coins were also found on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe into it, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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