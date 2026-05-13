HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Partially Burnt Body Discovered In Himachal Pradesh Forest: Police Investigate

Partially Burnt Body Discovered In Himachal Pradesh Forest: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 23:06 IST

Police in Himachal Pradesh are investigating after a partially burnt body of a woman was discovered in a forest near Dhaula Kuan village, raising concerns and prompting a thorough investigation.

Key Points

  • A partially burnt body of a woman was found in a forest near Dhaula Kuan village in Himachal Pradesh.
  • The identity of the deceased woman is currently unknown, prompting a police investigation.
  • Police suspect an attempt was made to conceal the woman's identity by burning the body.
  • Authorities are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.
  • The police are scrutinising CCTV footage and investigating all possible angles in the case.

A woman's partially burnt body was discovered in a forest near police battalion camp, close to Dhaula Kuan village on the Chandigarh-Dehradun Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the dense forest of the Karaunde Wali Ghati area near Dhaula Kuan under Poanta subdivision by local residents, who subsequently alerted the police.

 

Investigation Underway to Identify Victim

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been established.

DSP Manvendra Thakur said the details of the case would only come to light following the forensic team's report and the subsequent investigation. He added that, prima facie, it appears that an attempt may have been made to conceal the woman's identity by burning the body.

Police Await Forensic and Post-Mortem Reports

He said that the actual cause of the woman's death would only be established once the post-mortem report is received. The police have registered a case, and the matter is being investigated from every possible angle.

CCTV Footage Being Scrutinised

It is suspected that a vehicle may have been used to transport the woman's body to this secluded forest, and the police were scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest
Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest
Burnt Body of Young Woman Found in Jharkhand Forest
Unidentified Woman's Body Found Burnt In Bhiwandi
Himachal Pradesh Forest Department Seizes Leopard Skin, Arrests Two
Himachal Pradesh Forest Department Seizes Leopard Skin, Arrests Two
Woman's Semi-Nude Body and Youth's Partially Burnt Body Discovered in Jharkhand
Woman's Semi-Nude Body and Youth's Partially Burnt Body Discovered in Jharkhand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to Remote Martha Village5:08

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to...

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO