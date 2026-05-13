Partially Burnt Body Discovered In Himachal Pradesh Forest: Police Investigate

Police in Himachal Pradesh are investigating after a partially burnt body of a woman was discovered in a forest near Dhaula Kuan village, raising concerns and prompting a thorough investigation.

Key Points A partially burnt body of a woman was found in a forest near Dhaula Kuan village in Himachal Pradesh.

The identity of the deceased woman is currently unknown, prompting a police investigation.

Police suspect an attempt was made to conceal the woman's identity by burning the body.

Authorities are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.

The police are scrutinising CCTV footage and investigating all possible angles in the case.

A woman's partially burnt body was discovered in a forest near police battalion camp, close to Dhaula Kuan village on the Chandigarh-Dehradun Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the dense forest of the Karaunde Wali Ghati area near Dhaula Kuan under Poanta subdivision by local residents, who subsequently alerted the police.

Investigation Underway to Identify Victim

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been established.

DSP Manvendra Thakur said the details of the case would only come to light following the forensic team's report and the subsequent investigation. He added that, prima facie, it appears that an attempt may have been made to conceal the woman's identity by burning the body.

Police Await Forensic and Post-Mortem Reports

He said that the actual cause of the woman's death would only be established once the post-mortem report is received. The police have registered a case, and the matter is being investigated from every possible angle.

CCTV Footage Being Scrutinised

It is suspected that a vehicle may have been used to transport the woman's body to this secluded forest, and the police were scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.