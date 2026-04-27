Kerala Police Find Body Parts In Missing Persons Investigation

Police in Kerala have launched a forensic investigation after discovering body parts buried on a property linked to a missing persons case involving a woman and her son.

Key Points Kerala police discovered body parts while searching for a missing woman, Marykutty, and her son, Reji, in Nedumkandam.

The missing persons case was filed by Marykutty's daughter after Marykutty and Reji were last seen on April 2.

Marykutty's other son, Saji, who lived at the house, is also now missing and is considered a person of interest.

Police suspect foul play due to family disputes and suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearances.

Police on Monday recovered body parts buried in the compound of a house while searching for a missing woman and her son who had been staying there in Nedumkandam, officials said.

Missing Persons Complaint Leads To Discovery

Police had launched a search for Marykutty (70) and her son Reji (48), residents of Thootuvakada in Kalkoonthal village, Nedumkandam, after registering a missing persons case.

Police said Marykutty's daughter, Sini, filed a missing persons complaint on Sunday, based on which a case was registered.

However, since Sunday, Marykutty's other son, Saji, has also been missing.

Suspicious Circumstances Emerge

As per the FIR, Marykutty and Reji had not been seen since April 2.

Police officials said Saji, who lived at the house, had told relatives that Marykutty and Reji had left the house on April 2 and had not returned.

During the probe, police searched the house premises on Monday morning and found body parts buried in a recently dug pit in the compound.

Investigation Underway

K M Sabu Mathew, who visited the house, told reporters that Saji has been missing since Sunday.

"We received information that there were fights in the family. Based on this, when we investigated the house, suspicious circumstances emerged. We suspect they were murdered," he said.

Police have decided to exhume the remains fully and conduct further investigation with the assistance of forensic experts.

Police have also circulated Saji's photograph to trace him.