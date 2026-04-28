HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bengaluru Woman Found Dead In Rented Flat

Bengaluru Woman Found Dead In Rented Flat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 09:03 IST

x

Police in Bengaluru are investigating the unnatural death of a 34-year-old woman found in a decomposed state in her rented flat, with investigations ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old woman, Pooja Dutta, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat.
  • Police were alerted by neighbours due to a foul smell emanating from the flat.
  • The body was found in a decomposed state, and police suspect the death occurred two to three days prior.
  • A case of unnatural death has been registered, and police are investigating all possible angles, including suicide and murder.

The body of a 34-year-old woman was found in a decomposed condition at her rented flat in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Dutta, a native of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, who was employed with a private company here, they said.

 

The incident in Adugodi came to light on Monday after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from her flat, police added.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Police said a team reached the spot, broke open the door and found Dutta's body in a nude and decomposed state, lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary suspicion is that the death may have occurred two to three days earlier, they said.

According to police, no death note was recovered from the spot, though torn papers were found scattered inside the house, prompting suspicion that she may have died by suicide after locking the door from inside.

Post-Mortem Examination Underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Once the autopsy report is received, it will be confirmed if it was a suicide or a murder, a senior police officer said, adding that all angles are being probed.

According to the landlady, Dutta had been living in the rented flat for the past three years and was last seen on April 23 when she went out to buy groceries.

The Adugodi police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Woman's Body Found in Delhi PG Storage Box; Three Men Arrested
Woman's Body Found in Delhi PG Storage Box; Three Men Arrested
Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Smothers Daughter Before Suicide
Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Smothers Daughter Before Suicide
Teen kills 34-year-old techie for refusing sexual advances
Teen kills 34-year-old techie for refusing sexual advances
Husband key suspect in B'luru murder, hospitalised after suicide bid
Husband key suspect in B'luru murder, hospitalised after suicide bid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

Cultural splendour on display as PM receives grand welcome in Sikkim3:12

Cultural splendour on display as PM receives grand...

Huma Qureshi Spotted at Airport with Boyfriend1:32

Huma Qureshi Spotted at Airport with Boyfriend

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO