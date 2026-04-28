Bengaluru Woman Found Dead In Rented Flat

Police in Bengaluru are investigating the unnatural death of a 34-year-old woman found in a decomposed state in her rented flat, with investigations ongoing to determine the cause of death.

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Key Points A 34-year-old woman, Pooja Dutta, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat.

Police were alerted by neighbours due to a foul smell emanating from the flat.

The body was found in a decomposed state, and police suspect the death occurred two to three days prior.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and police are investigating all possible angles, including suicide and murder.

The body of a 34-year-old woman was found in a decomposed condition at her rented flat in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Dutta, a native of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, who was employed with a private company here, they said.

The incident in Adugodi came to light on Monday after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from her flat, police added.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Police said a team reached the spot, broke open the door and found Dutta's body in a nude and decomposed state, lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary suspicion is that the death may have occurred two to three days earlier, they said.

According to police, no death note was recovered from the spot, though torn papers were found scattered inside the house, prompting suspicion that she may have died by suicide after locking the door from inside.

Post-Mortem Examination Underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Once the autopsy report is received, it will be confirmed if it was a suicide or a murder, a senior police officer said, adding that all angles are being probed.

According to the landlady, Dutta had been living in the rented flat for the past three years and was last seen on April 23 when she went out to buy groceries.

The Adugodi police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.