Himachal Police Arrest Interstate 'Chitta' Suppliers

Himachal Pradesh Police dismantle a major interstate drug network, arresting two key suppliers of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) from Chandigarh and Punjab after thorough investigations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two key interstate suppliers of 'chitta' from Chandigarh and Punjab.

The arrests followed investigations into two separate cases registered in Rohru and Kotkhai police stations.

Accused Thomas Masih and Golu were identified as major suppliers in the drug network.

Investigations involved interrogation of arrested individuals, analysis of digital evidence, and call data analysis.

The police action aims to dismantle the interstate drug supply chain operating in the region.

In a major crackdown on interstate drug networks, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two main interstate suppliers of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) from Chandigarh and Punjab, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Thomas Masih (29), a resident of Kala Afgana village under Batala Tehsil, Gurdaspur district, Punjab and Golu (29), a resident of Dadumajra, Sector-38 West, Chandigarh.

Investigation Uncovers Drug Supply Chain

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla Abhishek Dhiman said that the action followed investigations initiated in two separate cases, which revealed the involvement of these drug suppliers.

"In one case, which was registered in Police Station, Rohru on March 26, 2026, police had arrested two persons named Sunil Puharta and Pinku Ram, with approximately 53 grams of chitta. During the investigation, police interrogated the accused and also analysed digital and financial evidence. As the investigation proceeded, Pinku revealed that he had procured chitta from a Uttar Pradesh-based drug supplier named Salman Haider, who was also arrested by the police from Bijnor on April 12, 2026, the ASP said.

Further investigation revealed that Salman Haider was obtaining the contraband through a Punjab-based individual named Thomas Masih. Important evidence regarding financial transactions and communication links among the accused was also uncovered during the investigation, he added.

Arrests Made in Gurdaspur and Chandigarh

Based on these findings, a team from Police Station Rohru nabbed the accused from Gurdaspur on Saturday, who has now been brought to Shimla for further investigation.

"Similarly, in a second case registered in Police Station, Kotkhai, police on March 29 had arrested two individuals named Ramanjeet Singh and Rubal Chauhan with 2 g chitta and 6 g crystal meth along with pistols and a knife, after which an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, Ramanjeet disclosed that he had purchased the drugs from Golu, a drug peddler in Chandigarh," Dhiman stated.

According to the ASP, through technical investigations, call data analysis, and interrogations of the arrested individuals, the police traced the connections back to Golu, who was arrested today in Chandigarh. He has also been brought to Shimla, and further investigations are ongoing.