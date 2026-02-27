HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Drug Kingpin Arrested in Shimla, Interstate Network Busted

Drug Kingpin Arrested in Shimla, Interstate Network Busted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 20:25 IST

An interstate drug trafficking network has been dismantled in Shimla with the arrest of its alleged kingpin, Hardeep Singh, as authorities crack down on the 'chitta' trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shimla police arrested Hardeep Singh, the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network dealing in 'chitta'.
  • The arrest followed a raid and investigation that began with the apprehension of two individuals with 83 grams of 'chitta' in Rohru.
  • The drug trafficking network operated through a virtual number, with Hardeep Singh's transactions amounting to Rs 28 lakhs in seven months.
  • Seven individuals involved in the drug network have been arrested so far, with further investigations underway to dismantle the entire operation.

Police here on Friday said they have arrested the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network involved in 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) trade in the district, police said.

The accused -- identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Punjab's Ferozepur -- was apprehended from the border district following a raid, they said.

 

Addressing a press conference here, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Dhiman said the accused was operating a major drug trafficking network through a virtual number.

He said the network was busted after two Punjab residents were arrested with around 83 grams of chitta from Shimla's Rohru, earlier this month.

Network Details and Arrests

"Backward linkages lead to arrested of four more accused associated with the network. The accused namely Virender Singh, was the main supplier while Ashish Chauhan, Naveen Shitta and Diwan Chitta were local suppliers, selling chitta in Rohru and Chirgaon area," he said.

"After carefully examining bank accounts of Jashandeep, police came to know about Hardeep, the kingpin of the network. Hardeep's past seven months' transactions amounted to Rs 28 lakhs. The transactions included those from Jashandeep along with others who had transferred money to Hardeep for procuring chitta," the ASP said.

He said Hardeep was operating the interstate trafficking network while Jashandeep used to supply chitta in Shimla district with the help of local peddlers.

"Till now, seven accused involved in this network have been arrested and further investigation is underway" the ASP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crime

RELATED STORIES

Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Gujarat ATS Arrests Smuggling Suspect
Gujarat ATS Arrests Smuggling Suspect
Khair Smugglers Try to Crush Forest Team in Bilaspur
Kanpur Police Bust Robbery, Expose Crores-Worth Hawala Racket
Kanpur Police Bust Robbery, Expose Crores-Worth Hawala Racket
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat0:42

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO