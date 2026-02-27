Drug Kingpin Arrested in Shimla, Interstate Network Busted

An interstate drug trafficking network has been dismantled in Shimla with the arrest of its alleged kingpin, Hardeep Singh, as authorities crack down on the 'chitta' trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shimla police arrested Hardeep Singh, the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network dealing in 'chitta'.

The arrest followed a raid and investigation that began with the apprehension of two individuals with 83 grams of 'chitta' in Rohru.

The drug trafficking network operated through a virtual number, with Hardeep Singh's transactions amounting to Rs 28 lakhs in seven months.

Seven individuals involved in the drug network have been arrested so far, with further investigations underway to dismantle the entire operation.

Police here on Friday said they have arrested the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network involved in 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) trade in the district, police said.

The accused -- identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Punjab's Ferozepur -- was apprehended from the border district following a raid, they said.

Addressing a press conference here, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Dhiman said the accused was operating a major drug trafficking network through a virtual number.

He said the network was busted after two Punjab residents were arrested with around 83 grams of chitta from Shimla's Rohru, earlier this month.

Network Details and Arrests

"Backward linkages lead to arrested of four more accused associated with the network. The accused namely Virender Singh, was the main supplier while Ashish Chauhan, Naveen Shitta and Diwan Chitta were local suppliers, selling chitta in Rohru and Chirgaon area," he said.

"After carefully examining bank accounts of Jashandeep, police came to know about Hardeep, the kingpin of the network. Hardeep's past seven months' transactions amounted to Rs 28 lakhs. The transactions included those from Jashandeep along with others who had transferred money to Hardeep for procuring chitta," the ASP said.

He said Hardeep was operating the interstate trafficking network while Jashandeep used to supply chitta in Shimla district with the help of local peddlers.

"Till now, seven accused involved in this network have been arrested and further investigation is underway" the ASP added.