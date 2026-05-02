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Delhi Tutor Arrested For Stealing Gold, Diamond Jewellery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 19:33 IST

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A Delhi home tutor has been arrested after allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery from a Paschim Vihar residence, with police recovering the stolen items.

Key Points

  • A home tutor in Delhi's Paschim Vihar was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery.
  • Police recovered the stolen jewellery from the tutor's residence after an e-FIR was filed.
  • CCTV footage helped police identify the home tutor as the suspect in the jewellery theft case.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, admitting she stole the jewellery from an unlocked almirah.

A woman working as a home tutor was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery from a house in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused from her residence on Friday and recovered all the stolen jewellery, including six gold chains, a gold mangalsutra and a gold necklace set with earrings, from her possession, they said.

 

E-FIR Leads To Arrest

According to police, an e-FIR was registered after the complainant reported theft of jewellery, a purse, perfumes and other items from their residence on Friday.

The police analysed CCTV footage from the nearby area and identified a female suspect. "During the inquiry, it emerged that the suspect was working as a home tutor at the house. Further verification revealed that she lived in Paschim Puri," a senior police officer said.

Acting on the lead, the police conducted a raid at her residence and apprehended her.

Accused Confesses To Jewellery Theft

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, saying that she used to teach a Class 6 student at the complainant's house. She told police that she noticed an almirah kept unlocked and, driven by greed, stole the jewellery and other items, officials said.

Recovered Stolen Items

According to the police, the recovered items include six gold chains, a gold mangalsutra, two gold bangles for a child, a gold necklace set with earrings, diamond-studded bangles and rings, diamond earrings, and four silver bangles.

The accused has been arrested and the recovered items have been seized as case property, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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